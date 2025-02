Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon says he expects a delay in the timing of the subway fare increase for the capital region, which was set for early March.Speaking before the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Friday, Oh said he was informed by related agencies that the change will be delayed by one or two months.He said city councils must approve fare increases but the motion failed to pass in the Gyeonggido Assembly on Thursday.The local governments of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province and the Korea Railroad Corporation agreed in January to raise the subway fare for the capital region by 150 won, or about ten cents, from 14-hundred won to one-thousand-550 won.