Gallup Korea: Main Opposition Party ahead of Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that the main opposition Democratic Party is ahead of the ruling People Power Party in approval ratings.In a survey of one-thousand-two adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 40 percent of respondents supported the main opposition party while 34 percent said they approved of the ruling party.Compared with the previous week’s survey, the ruling party saw a drop of five percentage points, while the opposition party’s approval rating climbed two percentage points.Asked who should become the next president, 34 percent picked Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung, while nine percent chose labor minister Kim Moon-soo and five percent said Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon each got four percent support as prospective presidents.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.