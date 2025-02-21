Witness Testimonies Wrapped Up in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Constitutional Court wrapped up a series of witness testimonies in the impeachment trial of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday. Yoon’s lawyers in the tenth hearing questioned the credibility of police chief Cho Ji-ho’s previous testimony against the suspended president, citing the state of Cho’s health at the time he was questioned about the December 3 martial law incident. The Constitutional Court will hold its eleventh and final hearing Tuesday and render a final decision in mid-March.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The head of the National Police Agency, Cho Ji-ho, had previously told investigators that President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed him to arrest lawmakers shortly after declaring martial law.During the tenth hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, President Yoon’s defense team questioned the credibility of the police chief, suggesting he may have been delirious when the prosecution questioned him.One of Yoon’s lawyers, Lee Dong-chan, asked Cho whether he became delirious during the interrogation about the December 3 martial law incident.The defense attorney said Cho, who has blood cancer, saw his white blood cell count drop sharply below normal levels after contracting pneumonia while under questioning by prosecutors.Asked if his statements to the prosecution were based on a clear memory, the police chief replied that he had not become delirious but had experienced difficulty focusing due to exhaustion after the long hours of questioning.The police chief was the last witness in Yoon’s impeachment trial.The Constitutional Court will hold its eleventh and final hearing Tuesday, in which closing arguments and final statements will be heard from both sides.The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Yoon’s impeachment as early as mid-March.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.