Culture

Pianist Park Jin-hyung Wins Int’l Music Competition of Philharmonic Orchestra of Morocco

Written: 2025-02-21 15:53:18Updated: 2025-02-21 16:44:21

Photo : The Morocco Philharmonic Orchestra International Music Competition

South Korean pianist Park Jin-hyung has won first prize in the 21st International Music Competition of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Morocco.

Park won both the first prize and the audience award at the competition, held Sunday at the Mohammed V National Theater in Rabat. 

The second prize went to Chinese pianist Liu Yongqiu, while Japanese pianist Akito Tani came in third.

Established in 2001, the competition accepts candidates aged between 16 and 30. 

Park, who debuted in 2009, became the first South Korean to place first in the piano section at the Prague Spring International Music Competition in 2016.
