Gov’t Confirms Plans to Build 2 Nuclear Plants, 1 Small Modular Reactor by 2038

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed an updated national electricity supply plan that includes the construction of two nuclear power plants and a next-generation small modular reactor(SMR) by 2038.According to the 15-year plan, confirmed Friday, the energy ministry forecast demand for electricity will increase one-point-eight percent per year on average, with the target demand in 2038 reaching 129-point-three gigawatts.The ministry expected electricity demand, currently around 100 gigawatts, to jump 30 percent by 2038 due largely to growing demand from cutting-edge industries, data centers and electric vehicles.The ministry said a new electricity supply facility with capacity of ten-point-three gigawatts will be necessary by 2038 to meet the demand.It pledged to increase the proportion of zero-carbon energy generation, including nuclear power and renewable energy sources, to around 70 percent of annual power generation.The country plans to build two nuclear power plants with a combined generation capacity of two-point-eight gigawatts and its first SMR with a capacity of zero-point-seven gigawatts.