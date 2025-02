Photo : Christie's Official Web Site

World-leading art auction house Christie's is set to hold an auction next month, featuring ancient Korean artworks, including a moon jar from the Joseon Dynasty.According to the London-based auction house on Friday, the art sale on March 18 includes a Joseon Dynasty white porcelain moon jar, standing 45 centimeters tall.The estimated selling price ranges from one-point-eight million to two-point-five million U.S. dollars.Takaaki Murakami, vice president of Christie's Korean Art and Japanese Art Department, said the moon jar has the ideal shape of the height and width of nearly the same measurement, and that its preserved condition is outstanding.At a Christie's auction in March 2023, an 18th-century Joseon Dynasty white porcelain moon jar was sold for four-point-56 million dollars, far exceeding the estimated price range of between one and two million dollars.