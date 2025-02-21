Police Find Evidence Suggesting Yoon Ordered Security Service to Block Warrant Execution

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A police investigation into the Presidential Security Service's(PSS) alleged obstruction of execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant last month has found evidence suggesting Yoon had ordered the secret service to actively block the warrant execution.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol is officially under investigation on suspicion of obstructing the execution of his arrest warrant.The police announced on Friday that the president is suspected of special obstruction of official duty. Still, as a sitting president, Yoon cannot be indicted on this charge.The special police team handling the martial law case reportedly obtained text messages between Yoon and Kim Sung-hoon, vice chief of the Presidential Security Service, regarding the state anti-corruption body’s moves to arrest the president.Yoon and Kim reportedly exchanged texts on January 3, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) made its first attempt to arrest the president.Yoon reportedly exchanged texts with Kim on January 7 as well, instructing the secret service to actively block his arrest if the CIO were to make a second attempt.Secret service agents eventually retreated on January 15, enabling the CIO to execute the warrant.During the police investigation into the secret service's alleged obstruction of the warrant execution, the PSS vice chief denied he had received any related order from the president.While a police official refused to confirm details of the text messages, Yoon Kap-keun, a lawyer on Yoon's legal team, said they were a part of the president's usual order issued as part of official duties.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.