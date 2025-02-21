FATF Reaffirms N. Korea's High-Risk Status for Financing Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has again named North Korea as a high‑risk jurisdiction for money laundering and terrorist financing.At a plenary meeting in Paris on Friday, the FATF identified North Korea, along with Iran and Myanmar, as high‑risk jurisdictions at the most dangerous level.The FATF expressed deep concern over North Korea’s failure to address significant shortcomings in its anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing systems, also highlighting the serious threat posed by the regime’s illicit activities related to the proliferation and financing of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).It also noted that the expiration of the UN 1718 Panel of Experts’ mandate has hindered the ability to obtain reliable information to assess North Korea’s proliferation financing risks. The Panel, established under UN Security Council Resolution 1718 following North Korea’s first nuclear test in October 2006, was officially disbanded last year after Russia opposed the extension of its mandate.North Korea has been on the FATF’s blacklist for 15 consecutive years since 2011. The agency will continue to monitor compliance with targeted financial sanctions and countermeasures to protect the international banking system.