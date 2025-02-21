OpenAI Removes N. Korea-Linked Accounts Used for Fake Resumes, Online Profiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean accounts using ChatGPT to create fake resumes and online profiles to find jobs at companies in the United States, Europe, and beyond have been uncovered and removed.In a report on Friday, OpenAI said it had identified and removed accounts of users from North Korea who were using its AI technology for malicious purposes.The accounts, suspected of being linked to North Korea, were found to have used AI to generate fake resumes and online profiles, with the goal of landing jobs at Western companies.OpenAI explained that the observed activity shared characteristics with North Korean state efforts to funnel income through deceptive hiring schemes, where individuals fraudulently obtain positions at Western companies to support the regime’s financial network.However, OpenAI said it cannot determine the locations or nationalities of the actors involved, and did not disclose specific details such as the number of accounts deleted or the timing of their removal.