Ukrainian Official Says Possible for Kyiv to Send N. Korean POWs to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Ukrainian defense intelligence official said it would be "possible" for Kyiv to send North Korean soldiers captured in combat to South Korea upon their wish.In an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Kyiv on Friday, Andriy Chernyak, representative of Ukraine's defense intelligence, said "everything is possible," adding that Ukraine cooperates with South Korea "very closely" and has "tight connections" with its defense intelligence and special forces.It is the first time that an official from Ukraine's state agency has stated a position on a possible transfer of North Korean prisoners of war(POWs) to the South.In an interview with the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo on Wednesday, a North Korean soldier captured by the Ukrainian military, identified by his surname Ri, said he wished to seek asylum and be transferred to South Korea.Ri is one of two North Korean POWs being held by the Ukrainian military.In response, an official from Seoul's foreign ministry said South Korea is willing to take in North Korean POWs and provide necessary protection and support, in line with the South Korean Constitution, which stipulates that North Koreans are South Korean nationals.