A wildfire on a mountain in Jeongseon County of Gangwon Province was completely put out Saturday after 18 hours.According to the province's wildfire prevention headquarters, the fire broke out at around 7 p.m. Friday, and was contained at around 1 p.m. Saturday.It estimated that some 30 hectares, or 300-thousand square meters, of forest have been destroyed by the fire.Forestry officials faced difficulty in containing the fire, despite sending some 230 personnel and 30 units of equipment, due to the rugged mountain terrain and the fire taking place at night.Authorities also dispatched 13 helicopters in the morning to help contain the blaze.An investigation has been launched to identify the cause of the fire and the scope of damage.