Gov't Strongly Protests 'Takeshima Day' Event, Calls to Abolish Annual Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The government strongly protested the Japanese prefecture of Simane holding an event to mark "Takeshima Day" to reiterate Tokyo's false territorial claim over the Korea-controlled Dokdo islets, with "Takeshima" being the Japanese name for the region.In a statement on Saturday, Seoul's foreign ministry seriously called for an abolishment of the annual Takeshima Day event.The ministry urged Tokyo to immediately halt its unjust claims over Dokdo islets, which are part of South Korea's inherent territory according to history, geography, and international law, and to face history with humility.The ministry also summoned Taisuke Mibae, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a formal complaint.Earlier on Saturday, the government of Simane Prefecture hosted the so-called Takeshima Day event, where the central government was represented by a vice minister-level official for the 12th consecutive year.