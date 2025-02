Photo : YONHAP News

Sunny skies are forecast in most parts of the country on Sunday, although overcast skies are likely to be seen in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, as well as Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), strong winds are expected nationwide amid below freezing temperatures.Morning lows on Sunday are projected to range between minus 12 and minus two degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between minus one and five degrees.Dry air alerts are currently in place nationwide, except for the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, as concerns over wildfires are on the rise amid strong winds.The weather agency predicts the cold snap will begin to subside on Tuesday.