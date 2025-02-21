Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pro- and Anti-Impeachment Rallies Held Across Nation Ahead of Final Hearing

Written: 2025-02-23 12:03:10Updated: 2025-02-23 13:24:09

Pro- and Anti-Impeachment Rallies Held Across Nation Ahead of Final Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment held massive rallies across the nation on Saturday, three days ahead of the final hearing for Yoon's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.

A group of protesters led by far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon gathered in the Gwanghwamun area in Central Seoul on Saturday afternoon to oppose Yoon's impeachment.

According to the police's unofficial estimate, about 30-thousand people gathered for the rally as of 4 p.m.

"Save Korea," another conservative Christian group, held a rally opposing Yoon's impeachment at around noon Saturday near the National Assembly.

Supporters of Yoon's impeachment also held rallies at multiple locations in Seoul, calling for the court's swift decision to impeach Yoon.

About nine thousand people are estimated to have participated in a rally organized by the main opposition Democratic Party near the Constitutional Court.

Similar rallies were held across the nation, including in Daejeon, Daegu and Changwon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >