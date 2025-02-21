S. Korea's GDP Growth Projected to Fall to 0.3% in 2072

Photo : YONHAP News

A National Assembly report has predicted that South Korea's national debt will surpass seven quadrillion won, or four-point-85 trillion U.S. dollars in 50 years, nearly six times the current level.According to the long-term fiscal projections for the period of 2025 to 2072 by the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, the nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) will slip to zero-point-three percent in 2072 from two-point-two percent this year.The national debt was projected to reach over seven-point-three quadrillion won in 2072, five-point-six times the current figure of one-point-27 quadrillion won.The ratio of national debt to GDP is expected to sharply increase from 47-point-eight this year to 80-point-three percent in 2040, 107-point-seven percent in 2050, 136 percent in 2060, and 173 percent in 2072.The budget office also said that the national pension fund is expected to peak in 2039 and face a deficit in 2040 with a depletion to follow in 2057.