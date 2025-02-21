S. Korea's GDP Growth Projected to Fall to 0.3% in 2072

A National Assembly report has predicted that South Korea's national debt will surpass seven quadrillion won, or four-point-85 trillion U.S. dollars in 50 years, nearly six times the current level.
According to the long-term fiscal projections for the period of 2025 to 2072 by the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, the nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) will slip to zero-point-three percent in 2072 from two-point-two percent this year.
The national debt was projected to reach over seven-point-three quadrillion won in 2072, five-point-six times the current figure of one-point-27 quadrillion won.
The ratio of national debt to GDP is expected to sharply increase from 47-point-eight this year to 80-point-three percent in 2040, 107-point-seven percent in 2050, 136 percent in 2060, and 173 percent in 2072.
The budget office also said that the national pension fund is expected to peak in 2039 and face a deficit in 2040 with a depletion to follow in 2057.