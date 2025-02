Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has picked up two assists, helping his club secure a third consecutive win in a Premier League match.Son set up Brennan Johnson's opener in the 18th minute in a match against Ipswich Town on Saturday at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, putting the team in front.Captain Son again set up Johnson's second goal in the 26th minute, helping his team win a 4-1 victory.It was his eighth and ninth assist of the 2024-2025 EPL season.Son registered ten goals and ten assists in 35 official matches this season, marking the fifth time in his career that he has achieved double digits in both goals and assists in a single season.Son has so far racked up 126 goals and 71 assists in 326 Premier League matches, becoming the eleventh player who surpassed 70 in both goals and assists in the league.