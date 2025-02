Photo : YONHAP News

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said that his group could consider making more investments in the United States should there be incentives to do so under the new Donald Trump administration.Chey made the remarks to reporters at an event held on the sidelines of a forum in Washington D.C. when asked about his group's investment plans in the United States.The chairman said that the Trump administration says it wants more production facilities in the United States, but his group also needs incentives.Chey added that the United States says it would lower taxes but there is nothing specific yet, so he will need to keep watching.Asked if those incentives mean tax cuts, Chey said it would not necessarily have to be about money and there can be various types of incentives, adding that South Korea and the United States need to work together to reach mutual benefits.