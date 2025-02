Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of auto parts to the United States hit a record high last year amid concerns over the U.S. plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports.According to data from the Korea Auto Industries Cooperation Association on Sunday, the country's shipments of auto parts to the United States marked a record eight-point-22 billion dollars in 2024.The figure has steadily increased from six-point-91 billion dollars in 2021 to eight-point-03 billion dollars in 2022 and eight-point-08 billion dollars in 2023.The United States was the largest importer of South Korean auto parts in 2024, accounting for 36-point-five percent of the country's total auto parts exports at 22-point-54 billion dollars.The European Union came in second with 17-point-three percent, followed by Mexico with nine-and-a-half percent and China with six-point-four percent.