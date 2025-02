Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine says North Korea is providing half the ammunition Russia needs for its war against Ukraine.According to Reuters on Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov made the claim in a press conference in Kyiv.Budanov reportedly said North Korea has also begun large-scale supplies to Russia of 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzers and 240-millimeter multiple rocket launch systems.Monday is the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.As the United States and Russia recently started talks about ending the war in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said Ukraine’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are not subject to negotiations.