Realmeter: 52% Want Yoon Impeached; 45% Want Him Reinstated

Photo : KBS News

A new poll suggests that more than half of all South Koreans support President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, with the final hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial set for Tuesday.In a survey of one-thousand-six adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Thursday to Friday, 52 percent of the respondents said Yoon’s impeachment should be upheld, while 45-point-one percent said it should be dismissed so Yoon can return to office.When asked about the fairness of the proceedings in Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, 50-point-seven percent viewed them as fair, while 45 percent said they were unfair.The poll also showed that 49 percent of respondents want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential election, while 45-point-three percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.