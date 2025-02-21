Menu Content

Economy

Arms Procurement Chief Visits UAE, Egypt to Promote S. Korean Weapons

Written: 2025-02-24 09:52:11Updated: 2025-02-24 10:35:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of South Korea’s state arms procurement agency visited the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Egypt last week to promote South Korean weapons. 

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Monday, DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun visited the two nations from Monday to Friday last week. 

During the trip, Seok reportedly attended the biennial International Defense Exhibition and Conference(IDEX) in the UAE, the largest defense exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa. 

The DAPA chief met with senior UAE defense officials to discuss ways to support South Korean defense companies in exporting arms to the Middle Eastern country. 

Seok also met with Saudi Arabian officials who attended IDEX and signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow South Korea’s Defense Agency for Technology and Quality to guarantee the quality of the domestically produced military supplies exported to Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Saudi government.

The minister then visited Egypt along with South Korean defense companies that are seeking to export the Cheongeom anti-tank missile and the FA-50 light combat aircraft.
