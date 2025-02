Photo : KBS

The Korea Forest Service has raised the nation’s wildfire crisis alert level for most parts of the nation amid the ongoing dry weather.The agency upgraded the alert level for wildfire by a notch on its four-tier scale, from the lowest level, “attention,” to “caution” as of 6 p.m. Sunday.The cities of Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Incheon and Daejeon are under heightened alert, along with Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, South Jeolla Province and the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions.To bolster wildfire prevention, these regions will deploy dedicated prevention and firefighting teams to vulnerable areas and assign specific areas of responsibility to public officials.The nation has experienced more than 80 wildfires this year.