Photo : YONHAP News

Speed skater Lee Seung-hoon has captured gold at the International Skating Union World Cup Speed Skating 5 in Poland.The 36-year-old skater finished first in the final men’s mass start event on Sunday at Arena Lodowa in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, with a time of seven minutes and 48-point-05 seconds.With the victory, Lee took his first World Cup gold this season, defeating Bart Hoolwerf from the Netherlands and Andrea Giovannini from Italy.It was Lee’s first World Cup title since December 2017, when he won gold at the mass start event.Lee has competed in four Winter Olympic Games since 2010, winning two gold medals, three silver and one bronze.