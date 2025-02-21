49 Schools to Shut Down This Year amid Low Birth Rates

Photo : YONHAP News

Almost 50 schools will close this year amid record-low birth rates.According to Education Ministry data submitted to Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, a total of 49 elementary, middle and high schools will be shut down this year around the nation.The number of schools closing due to a lack of students has increased rapidly in recent years, from 22 in 2023 to 33 last year.South Jeolla Province had ten schools facing closure, the highest number in the country, while South Chungcheong Province was next with nine, followed by North Jeolla Province with eight and Gangwon Province with seven.No schools will close in Seoul.Elementary schools made up the largest proportion of the schools facing closure, with 38 set to close as compared with eight middle schools and three high schools.A total of 112 elementary schools nationwide had no first graders last year, with 34 of those schools located in North Jeolla Province.