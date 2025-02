Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has accused the ruling party of pretending to support the reform of the national pension system while lacking any sincere intent to negotiate.The DP chair issued the criticism Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly.Lee said that last week, the government and the DP sought to reach an agreement on pension reform, but failed to do so due to opposition from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The DP chair said that last year, the PPP clearly proposed raising the pension income replacement rate to 44 percent, so the DP compromised on its original goal of 50 percent and suggested 45 percent.Lee continued that PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se then suddenly proposed 42 percent, which means he has no intention of negotiating at all.