Ruling Party Blasts DP Chair, Calls Centrist Shift Insincere

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has strongly criticized main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung’s recent moves to embrace centrists and conservatives and stress the economy.PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se issued the criticism Monday during a meeting of the party’s emergency steering committee, saying Lee is misrepresenting himself to businesspeople as a pro-business, conservative politician.But Kwon said Lee revealed his true colors as an anti-business, far-left politician when he called for a four-day workweek and denounced a proposed cut to the inheritance tax as a “tax cut for the ultra-wealthy.”The interim leader said Lee’s remarks and attitude regarding economic issues clearly reveal his ignorance of the national economy and the poverty of his political philosophy.Kwon said the DP under Lee is fundamentally a leftist party that stands against business, markets and freedom.The criticism comes in response to the DP chair’s use of terms such as “centrist conservative” and “economy-focused” to describe his party.