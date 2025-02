Photo : Ministry of Justice

The justice ministry launched its e-Arrival card system on Monday, allowing inbound passengers to submit entry information online instead of on paper.According to the ministry, foreign visitors can submit their e-Arrival cards up to three days before entering South Korea.Until Monday, foreigners visiting South Korea for a short time had to fill out paper entry cards at airports and immigration officers had to scan each card.The ministry said it believes the new system will cut waiting times for immigration inspections and ease airport congestion, thus boosting efforts to attract more foreign tourists.To prevent confusion, the ministry plans to allow visitors to choose between paper cards and e-cards this year.