Photo : YONHAP News

With the Constitutional Court likely to issue a ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment sometime in mid-March, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is considering ramping up its emergency service to the highest level possible on the day the verdict is announced.The agency’s acting chief, Park Hyun-soo, told reporters on Monday that the agency plans to propose the idea to the National Police Agency, adding that he believes the proposal will be positively considered.Park said massive crowds are expected to gather near the court on the day of the verdict, raising the risk of clashes or accidents.When emergency service is at its highest level, the police agency can prevent officers from taking their annual leave and mobilize 100 percent of available forces.Park said that depending on how the court proceedings go, the agency may also strengthen protection for the court’s justices.