Both Sides Get Ready for Yoon’s Final Impeachment Hearing

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s lawyers are making last-minute preparations, with just one day left until the final hearing in his impeachment trial.Yoon’s defense team visited the president at the Seoul Detention Center again on Monday after making visits over the weekend to devise strategies for final arguments.The team is expected to reiterate that Yoon’s action in declaring martial law on December 3 was just and inevitable, in the face of a national emergency caused by the opposition camp’s repeated impeachments and budget cuts.The legal representatives of the National Assembly, meanwhile, will hold their final meeting to go over strategies on Monday evening.They are expected to reassert the unconstitutional and unlawful nature of Yoon’s action, while stressing what Yoon’s ouster would mean for the nation.The Constitutional Court previously said each side will have two hours to present its closing arguments, but there will be no time limit for the final statements from the president and Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, who serves as the lead impeachment prosecutor.The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Yoon’s impeachment as early as mid-March.