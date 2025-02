Photo : YONHAP News

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles plans to hold an exhibition on South Korean director Bong Joon-ho next month.The museum announced on its website on Monday that the exhibition, titled “Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho,” will start March 23 and run through January 10, 2027.Pointing out that the event is the first of its kind dedicated to the Oscar-winning film director, the museum said it will display more than 100 original objects, including storyboards, research materials, film posters, concept art, creature models, props and on-set photographs.The exhibition will also include Bong’s archive and personal collection.The museum said Bong’s work “defies simple categorization, embedding social critique into deeply funny, unexpected, and thought-provoking stories.”