Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Kim Chae-yeon won the top prize in the women’s singles event at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul on Sunday, less than two weeks after winning gold at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.Kim scored 148-point-36 points in the free skate event for a total score of 222-point-38 points.The 18-year-old also scored a new personal best, 74-point-02, during her short program on Friday.Kim became the third South Korean female figure skater to win the Four Continents, the others being Kim Yuna in 2009 and Lee Hae-in in 2023.Next month, Kim will compete in the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.