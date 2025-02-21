No. of Foreigners Who Entered S. Korea for Studies in 2024 Climbs Some 27,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners who entered South Korea for studies last year saw an increase of some 27-thousand.According to data released by the education ministry on Monday, roughly 209-thousand foreign students entered the nation last year, up roughly 27-thousand from 2023.The number of schools that have been certified in terms of the International Education Quality Assurance System(IEQAS) climbed by 24 during the same period to amount to 158.Of such schools, Ewha Womans University and Pusan National University were found to rank at the top in terms of supporting foreign students.Universities that pass the government’s criteria in terms of selecting and managing international students become IEQAS-certified institutions which enjoy benefits in visa screenings.Other than such institutions, the government will continue to conduct fact-finding surveys on universities that have international students and limit visa issuance for schools that are found to have ranked at the bottom in terms of visa processing.