Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has advanced into the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation U20 Asian Cup after narrowly beating defending champions Uzbekistan.The under-20 team, led by head coach Lee Chang-won, defeated Uzbekistan’s team 3-1 in a shootout during the quarterfinals of the U20 Asian Cup on Sunday at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Center Stadium.The shootout resulted after the two teams continued to see a tie in overtime after drawing 3-3 in the first and second half.By advancing into the semifinals, South Korea has earned a berth into the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will kick off in Chile in September.Team Korea will face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a spot in the Asian Cup finals.