Minister Meets with Heads of Medical Schools for Talks on Academic Normalization in 2025 Yr.

Written: 2025-02-24 18:53:14Updated: 2025-02-24 19:08:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho met with heads of the nation's 40 medical schools to seek ways to normalize academic operation in the 2025 year following the medical community's collective action last year in protest of the health care reforms.

According to the ministry on Monday, talks focused on ways for medical students who had taken a leave of absence to return and preparations for the upcoming academic year based on the schools' request for government cooperation.
 
The Korea Association of Medical Colleges has called to bring down the admissions quota for the 2026 year to pre-reform level of three-thousand-58, and to set the quota for 2027 through a committee to be formed by the government and the medical community.

The schools also advised the government to materialize a plan to institutionally, administratively and financially support medical training.
 
Pledging all-out efforts toward the students' return and academic normalization, the ministry asked the school chiefs to actively persuade the students to resume their studies.
