Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) disclosed a transcript from an audio file of a phone conversation in which self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun supposedly helped Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo resume ruling party membership.According to the transcript based on the conversation between Myung and an acquaintance on October 28, 2021, Myung claimed he had arranged a meeting between Hong and former ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in upon Hong's request.Hong, who was an independent lawmaker at the time, allegedly wanted to return to the PPP ahead of the 2022 presidential election.Hong resumed party membership in June 2021 and entered the presidential primaries, only for President Yoon Suk Yeol to win the candidacy.The DP said Kim last year denied any role in Hong's return to the party, and that Hong also denied any involvement by Kim or Myung.