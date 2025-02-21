[KBS Exclusive] Ukrainian Delegation Says N. Korean Fighting in Support of Russia Evolving

Photo : YONHAP News

A Ukrainian delegation visiting South Korea marking the three-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war said the North Korean troops fighting in support of Moscow are endlessly evolving through their experience of modern warfare.In an exclusive interview with KBS, the delegation, led by New Europe Center Director Alyona Getmanchuk, said Kyiv believes that half of the ammunition used by the Russian military in the front lines were provided by Pyongyang.Some of the North Korean weapons being used in combat include the 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher, and KN-23 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile.The delegation said the North is learning tactics from Russia and adjusting to modern warfare, such as the use of drones.On the fate of two North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military, one of whom has expressed a wish to be transferred to South Korea, the delegation said the political aspect is more important than legal and policy aspects.Sharing a personal opinion, Leonid Litra, senior fellow at the New Europe Center, said Kyiv may diplomatically use the prisoners of war(POWs) transfer issue if it could help in its cooperation with Seoul.