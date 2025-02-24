Constitutional Court Set to Hold Yoon’s Final Impeachment Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will hold its eleventh and final hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.In the hearing, set for 2 p.m., the court will admit and examine evidence and hear closing arguments and final statements from representatives of Yoon and the National Assembly.Each side will have two hours to present its closing arguments, but there will be no time limit for the final statements from the president and Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, who serves as the lead impeachment prosecutor.Yoon’s legal team is expected to reiterate that his martial law decree was legitimate and did not violate the Constitution, as the country was in a “state of emergency” due to the opposition party’s repeated impeachments and budget cuts.The Assembly’s impeachment panel is expected to assert that it was illegal and unjustified.The court is expected to deliver its ruling as early as mid-March.