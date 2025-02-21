N. Korean Officials Included in Britain’s Sweeping Sanctions against Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain has announced its most extensive set of sanctions against Russia on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The British foreign ministry said Monday that it has imposed 107 new sanctions targeting individuals and entities in third countries that continue to aid the invasion.The sanctions list includes North Korean defense minister No Kwang-chol, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Kim Yong-bok, and other North Korean generals and senior officials complicit in deploying over eleven-thousand North Korean forces to Russia.The ministry said Russia is using North Korean forces as cannon fodder, adding that the North has suffered over four thousand casualties.The ministry said it is also sanctioning producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods, such as microprocessors used in weapons systems.It added that these companies are located in various countries, including the Central Asian states as well as Turkey, Thailand, India and China.