Inter-Korea

Vice Foreign Minister: N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation Poses ‘Serious Threat’ to Global Security

Written: 2025-02-25 08:48:28Updated: 2025-02-25 15:13:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun said at a UN disarmament conference that illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to international security. 

Kang made the remarks Monday at the plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The vice minister criticized North Korea for not only providing lethal weapons to Russia but also dispatching troops to assist its war against Ukraine.

Kang said Pyongyang supplied Russia with weapons and ballistic missiles and deployed more than eleven-thousand soldiers, sacrificing them as cannon fodder.

Calling the North’s activities a serious threat to the international community, the vice minister also accused the North of continuing its nuclear and missile development in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

The vice minister called on Pyongyang to implement the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.
