Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Greenbelt Restrictions to Cover Less Land for First Time in 17 Years

Written: 2025-02-25 09:32:59Updated: 2025-02-25 09:48:00

Greenbelt Restrictions to Cover Less Land for First Time in 17 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will increase the total area subject to the removal of greenbelt restrictions, for the first time since 2008. 

The acting president unveiled the plan Tuesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers, vowing the government’s active support for various state and regional projects such as industrial complexes, logistics complexes and urban development projects. 

The government will announce more details after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. 

The government also plans to designate by next year ten rural areas at risk of extinction for a pilot project to promote private investment and invigorate the rural economy through the drastic deregulation of farmland. 

The acting president said the government will foster industries tailored to each region’s strengths and create facilities reflecting the unique characteristics of each region, such as smart agricultural and livestock complexes, as well as tourism and residential areas.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >