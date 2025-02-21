Greenbelt Restrictions to Cover Less Land for First Time in 17 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will increase the total area subject to the removal of greenbelt restrictions, for the first time since 2008.The acting president unveiled the plan Tuesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers, vowing the government’s active support for various state and regional projects such as industrial complexes, logistics complexes and urban development projects.The government will announce more details after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.The government also plans to designate by next year ten rural areas at risk of extinction for a pilot project to promote private investment and invigorate the rural economy through the drastic deregulation of farmland.The acting president said the government will foster industries tailored to each region’s strengths and create facilities reflecting the unique characteristics of each region, such as smart agricultural and livestock complexes, as well as tourism and residential areas.