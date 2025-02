Photo : YONHAP News

Gen. Park An-su, the Army chief of staff who served as martial law commander in December, was suspended Tuesday in relation to his indictment in the martial law case.The defense ministry announced that it was suspending Park, who has been indicted on charges of abusing his authority and playing a major role in an insurrection.Suspension due to indictment involves placing indicted military personnel on leave.The suspended official typically receives only 50 percent of the usual salary and cannot receive any assignments until the charges are dismised.The ministry has taken similar measures against four other officials in relation to the December 3 martial law affair.