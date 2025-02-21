S. Korean Ambassador to UN: Ending Ukraine War Essential for Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations(UN) says ending the Ukraine war is an urgent matter both for the world and for the security of the Korean Peninsula.According to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said Monday that the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and must be halted immediately.Hwang also said Russia has turned to North Korea to secure not only massive amounts of weaponry, but also personnel.He slammed Russia for using its veto power to dismantle the UN Security Council’s panel of experts on North Korea sanctions, adding that in return for Pyongyang’s assistance to Moscow, it’s reportedly transferring sensitive satellite and weapons technology.Hwang also said North Korean troops are gaining real combat experience in ways that pose a direct threat to South Korea’s security.