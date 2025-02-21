Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean Ambassador to UN: Ending Ukraine War Essential for Korean Peninsula

Written: 2025-02-25 14:32:38Updated: 2025-02-25 15:15:57

S. Korean Ambassador to UN: Ending Ukraine War Essential for Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations(UN) says ending the Ukraine war is an urgent matter both for the world and for the security of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said Monday that the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and must be halted immediately.

Hwang also said Russia has turned to North Korea to secure not only massive amounts of weaponry, but also personnel.

He slammed Russia for using its veto power to dismantle the UN Security Council’s panel of experts on North Korea sanctions, adding that in return for Pyongyang’s assistance to Moscow, it’s reportedly transferring sensitive satellite and weapons technology.

Hwang also said North Korean troops are gaining real combat experience in ways that pose a direct threat to South Korea’s security.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >