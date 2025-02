Photo : YONHAP News

Four workers are dead after a bridge collapsed at a highway construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, Tuesday.The fire headquarters of South Chungcheong Province said five other workers were critically injured and one had a minor injury.Slabs on the bridge pier collapsed around 9:50 a.m. at the construction site on a section of the Seoul-Sejong expressway.Rescue work ended after a missing worker was found dead at 2:21 p.m.After activating a Level Two response posture, authorities issued an order mobilizing firefighters and national firefighting resources to ensure a comprehensive national response.