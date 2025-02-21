Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK Governor: Economic Growth Slowing due to Lack of Innovation

Written: 2025-02-25 15:14:47Updated: 2025-02-25 17:21:10

BOK Governor: Economic Growth Slowing due to Lack of Innovation

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said the country’s economic growth is slowing due to a lack of innovation and new industries over the past decade. 

The remarks followed a decision by the BOK’s Monetary Policy Committee to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points earlier the same day.

The BOK governor said the central bank’s one-point-eight percent growth forecast for next year reflects what is feasible for the country and urged people to accept it. 

He said South Koreans are unaccustomed to seeing such low growth figures, which stand in stark contrast to the high growth the nation experienced in the past.

Rhee attributed the economic slump to a lack of restructuring and dependence on existing industries. 

He said that to grow more than one-point-eight percent in the absence of new growth engines and more foreign workers, the country would need to mobilize fiscal policy and lower interest rates.

But the governor said the economy would suffer more if that happened.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >