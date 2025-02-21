Land Development Restrictions to Be Lifted for 15 Locations, 42 Sq. Km

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to lift greenbelt zone designations for 15 locations covering 42 square kilometers, in an effort to promote investment.During a meeting with ministers concerned with economic affairs on Tuesday, acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will increase the total area of land subject to the removal of greenbelt restrictions for the first time in 17 years.He added that in doing so, the government will actively support various strategic projects at both the national and regional levels, including industrial complexes, logistics hubs and urban development projects.The industrial complexes targeted for expansion include the Busan Global Industrial Logistics Complex, the Gwangju Gwangsan Future Car National Industrial Complex and Jinhae New Port’s Hinterland Complex.These complexes are primarily intended to foster industries such as automobiles, semiconductors, hydrogen and secondary batteries.The government plans to consult with relevant agencies and conduct preliminary feasibility studies before lifting the restrictions gradually starting in the first half of next year.