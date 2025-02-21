Last Hearing in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial Underway Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Constitutional Court is holding its eleventh and final hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial Tuesday. At the hearing, the court will hear closing arguments and final statements from Yoon’s representatives and those of the National Assembly.Our Curtis Carney reports.Report: The last hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial began at 2 p.m. Tuesday.The legal representatives of the National Assembly presented evidence that Yoon instructed martial law forces to arrest lawmakers shortly after he declared martial law on December 3.Yoon’s lawyers, meanwhile, said the president’s actions in declaring martial law were just and added that the president should have immunity from prosecution.After both sides present their closing arguments, the president will deliver a final statement and so will the head of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Jung Chung-rae.Yoon is expected to assert that declaring martial law was inevitable and that he acted appropriately.Jung, for his part, is likely to cite reasons Yoon should be ousted and how the nation should overcome the latest crisis.After Tuesday’s hearing, the Constitutional Court will begin deliberations.When looking at previous cases, the top court issued a verdict in the impeachment trial of former President Roh Moo-hyun after 14 days and in the trial of former President Park Geun-hye after eleven days.Should it take similar steps, the top court can be expected to hand out a ruling on Yoon as early as mid-March.Curtis Carney, KBS World Radio News.