Photo : YONHAP News

A new analysis shows that K-pop was the most popular type of South Korean content in foreign countries last year.That’s according to a report on global Hallyu trends for 2024 that the culture ministry and the Korea Culture Information Service Agency released Tuesday.The two organizations analyzed some 680-thousand foreign media reports and other materials on Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, between October 2023 and September of last year.Among the world’s continents, K-content got the most extensive coverage in Asia, with Europe next, followed by North America.Stories on K-pop were actively covered in India, Thailand and the Philippines, while K-food was the most sought-after type of Hallyu story in the U.S., Britain and Nigeria.Coverage of K-dramas was strong in Türkiye, and K-movies were the subject of extensive coverage in China.In foreign media reports on K-food, kimchi made the most headlines.