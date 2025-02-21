S. Korea Considering Switch to Reusable Space Launch Vehicle

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to review a plan to shift from the next-generation space launch vehicle to a reusable space launch vehicle as a successor to the Nuri rocket.The Korea Aerospace Administration(KASA) announced the plan with six other agenda items during the third National Space Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.The next-gen launch vehicle project is a government initiative to develop a space launch vehicle by 2032 that performs better than the Nuri rocket, with an investment of approximately two-point-13 trillion won, or around one-point-48 billion U.S. dollars.However, as the U.S. and other countries are pursuing reusable space launch vehicle projects to reduce costs, the South Korean government has decided to review this plan.The decision will be finalized after evaluations by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Finance and Economy.KASA plans to complete the development of reusable engines and conduct demonstration flights by 2032 and secure full reusable technology by 2035.