Both Sides Present Final Evidence in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : KBS News

The teams representing President Yoon Suk Yeol and the National Assembly introduced evidence at the Constitutional Court for the last time Tuesday, during the final hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial.Jang Sun-wook, a lawyer on the Assembly’s team, said there was an order to cut off electricity to parliament on the night of December 3, presenting surveillance camera footage showing martial law troops interrupting power.Jang put forth media reports that contradicted earlier testimony from Kim Hyun-tae, head of the 707th Special Mission Group, who said he was not ordered to remove lawmakers from parliament and that the soldiers were not provided with wartime ammunition.Lee Dong-chan, a lawyer on Yoon’s team, presented a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said U.S. President Donald Trump, a former president at the time, could not be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as president.Lee said the ruling is timely in that it could also be applied to Yoon’s case.Kim Kye-lee, another lawyer for Yoon, referred to a statistic that shows seven-point-six percent of the country’s 300 lawmakers have violated the National Security Act, pointing to it as justification for Yoon’s martial law move to protect the country from pro-North Korea and communist forces.