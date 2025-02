Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun is set to depart for the United States on Wednesday to request the Donald Trump administration to grant an exemption in its tariff policy concerning South Korea.During a three-day visit to Washington, Ahn plans to meet with Trump administration officials and members of the Congress for talks on the tariffs.The minister intends to request exemptions from a 25-percent tariff imposed on all steel and aluminum imports, and reciprocal tariffs expected after April 1.Ahn plans to propose ways for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, and ask for Washington's cooperation in creating a safe environment for South Korean firms to continue investing on American soil.The minister anticipated starting ministerial discussions with the Trump administration in industry, trade and energy and affirming the two sides' areas of interest during the trip.